HAWS: 4 dogs transferred from Korea now ready for adoption

Four (4) of HAWS’ dogs transferred to Waukesha from Korea are now ready for adoption.

Harpo (spaniel mix), Penny (pointer mix), Maggie (hound mix) and Ceasar (dane mix) are available for viewing and adoption.

PHOTO GALLERY

HAWS notes that each dog has has been given a clean bill of health, AND our behavior team has created recommendations for the appropriate homes for each.

There are some individual considerations to take into account for these pups. HAWS’ Adoptions team can give full details when you stop in at HAWS in person.

