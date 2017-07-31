BURLINGTON -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Sassy's Cafe in Burlington. They claim to be the most sassy place on Earth! Breakfast or lunch is served all day, everyday, including Burlington's biggest pancakes.
Sassy’s Cafe: They claim to be the most sassy place on Earth!
-
July 31
-
“Freshest ingredients:” Beat the summer heat with a sweet treat from Golosi Gelato Café
-
City of Burlington getting a closer look at flood damage as water levels recede
-
“Never been like this:” People living along Fox River in Burlington urged to evacuate overnight
-
“Dangerous situation:” Cleanup underway in Burlington; Fox River to dip below flood stage Saturday
-
-
Curfew reinstated for City of Burlington as officials monitor severe flooding
-
“Everything has to be cleaned and disinfected:” Special trash pickup set up for Burlington flood victims
-
Water levels receding, but there’s plenty to clean up in Racine and Kenosha Counties
-
Winning $350K SuperCash ticket sold in Burlington as storms brought heavy rain, severe flooding
-
Café Hollander at The Corners of Brookfield sets opening date for May 30
-
-
Funeral arrangements announced for victims of Walworth County crash
-
City of Burlington releases property damage assessment following severe flooding
-
National Guard soldiers conclude mission in Burlington after severe flooding