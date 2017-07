Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A 17-year-old boy was shot and wounded near 24th and Auer Monday, July 31st.

It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim is being uncooperative with investigators as to the circumstances surrounding this shooting. He was taken by acquaintances to the area near 6th and Burleigh after the shooting, and he was taken to the hospital from there.

He suffered injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.