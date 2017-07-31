“Thin, yet crispy and flaky:” Did you know Milwaukee has its own unique kind of pizza

WAUKESHA -- Chicago may have deep dish and New York has its signature slices. But did you know Milwaukee has its own unique kind of pizza? Carl spent the morning at the Milwaukee Pizza Company.

About Milwaukee Pizza Company (website)

The Milwaukee Pizza Company was started out of an apartment by two gentlemen looking to fill the need for a distinct style of frozen pizza that would be accepted by the Milwaukee crowd as their own. Since Chicago has their own and New York has their own, Erik decided that it would be time for Milwaukee to have their own as well. What was created out of the apartment was a thin, yet crispy and flaky style of pizza that they affectionately named "Milwaukee Style Pizza."

After almost a year of testing, refining, and testing again, they eventually created a product that they could proudly put Milwaukee's name on it, and the company that was created from this was named the Milwaukee Pizza Company.

"We are incredibly grateful to Milwaukee for accepting Milwaukee Pizza Co. as one of your own. We will strive to make a delicious product, and many other products in the future. Thanks so much!"