To protect and serve: Walworth County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9 team

WALWORTH COUNTY — The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 team.

Deputy Josh Adams, and his K-9 partner Klass, recently completed a comprehensive 260-hour course and are now working the streets of Walworth County. They were trained in the areas of obedience, apprehension work, drug detection, tracking, and K-9 case law. During the training, the team was certified in Drug Detection by K-9 Services of Albuquerque, New Mexico and will attend patrol certification this fall.

A news release indicates Deputy Adams was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in 2009. He is a graduate of the UW-Whitewater and the Blackhawk Technical College Police Recruit Academy. Prior to his employment with the Sheriff’s Office he worked for the Cities of Delavan, Lake Geneva and Whitewater Police Departments. During his time with the Sheriff’s Office he served as a Field Training Officer, SWAT and Dive Team member, and Motorcycle Officer. With his appointment to the K-9 Unit Deputy Adams resigned from those positions to concentrate on becoming a fully focused K-9 handler.

Deputy Adams replaces Deputy Jason Hintz who was a 15 year veteran of the K-9 Unit and received a distinguished service award earlier this year.