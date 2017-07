× Traffic Alert: Truck stuck under overpass on I-43 NB at Martin Luther King Drive

MILWAUKEE — A truck is stuck under the overpass on northbound I-43 near Martin Luther King Drive. Traffic is stop and go back to Fond du Lac Avenue.

Expected extended delays at 43NB at MLK Dr. Truck struck bridge and is stuck underneath. Lane 1 closed until bridge inspectors assess damage — Milwaukee Sheriff (@MCSOSheriff) July 31, 2017

