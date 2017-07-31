× We have a winner! Charlie the top vote-getter in We Energies’ Safe Digging contest

KAUKAUNA — We have a winner!

We Energies officials on Monday, July 31st shared a photo of the winning dog in their “Safe Digging” competition.

The winner is Charlie, whose photo earned the most votes — 17 percent of the more than 2,000 online votes cast.

Officials said Charlie’s owners, Breanne and Jeff Beyer of Kaukauna indicated Charlie is five months old and loves getting into mischief and digging in the yard!

His dad is a landscaping foreman “so we have a lot of landscaping to tempt him,” Breanne told We Energies.

Charlie’s dad’s job also means the family is very familiar with calling 811 (Digger’s Hotline) before digging, We Energies officials said.

Charlie’s “Safe Digging” ad will be unveiled at Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair on August 11th.

He’ll receive a basket of treats for his victory.

