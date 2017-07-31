“We’re still fighting:” Man’s home since 1947 devastated by historic flooding in Kenosha County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SILVER LAKE -- Federal officials were in SE Wisconsin Monday, July 31st to tour the areas impacted by record flooding July 11th-12th. In Bristol, a meeting was held before tours get underway Tuesday, August 1st -- with teams assigned to Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties. Meanwhile, FOX6 News checked in on a family hit hard by the flooding.

On Monday, FOX6 News stopped by the home of David Fiegel, who has lived in Silver Lake since he was four.

"70 years exactly this year. It was March 1st, 1947 when my folks bought it and moved in from Burlington," Fiegel said.

While the Fox River has encroached on their home plenty of times in the past, Fiegel said it was nothing like this.

"39 inches in front of the garage door. We never had water in the house up until now," Fiegel said.

The water ruined the electrical system and claimed just about all of their appliances.

"The furnace, the air conditioner, the washer, the dryer," Fiegel said.

On Monday, FEMA officials met with state and local emergency agencies to plan damage assessment tours in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth Counties.

"We want to know exactly how much damage there was and then look at where we can the most help the fastest for the largest amount of people," Tod Pritchard with Wisconsin Emergency Management said.

The estimates will go to Governor Scott Walker, who will decide whether to ask for federal help. If Washington approves the request, FEMA can give homeowners grants of up to $33,000. A spokesman said homeowners can help speed up the process.

"As they're cleaning up, keep track of what's happening. Take pictures with your phone. Keep receipts for anything you've spent," Dan Shulman, FEMA spokesman said.

Yet, for the Fiegels, none of the damage compares to the loss of priceless possessions.

"On the front porch by the river, we had a milk can that had Joyce's dad's name on it, and it floated down the river. We don't know where it is," Fiegel said.

During the flood, FOX6 saw Fiegel take his wheelchair into the water.

"Now it makes funny noises, but it's still going," Fiegel said.

The chair is, in some ways, symbolic of the community.

"We couldn't beat it. It beat us, but it didn't beat us completely. We're still fighting. We're here," Fiegel said.

Officials say anyone who has reported damage to their county's emergency management office is already on the list of places to visit. If anyone has damage that hasn't been reported, you should do so first thing Tuesday morning.

CLICK HERE if you'd like to donate to a GoFundMe.com account set up for the Fiegel family.