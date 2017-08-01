× Disney has work-from-home jobs open to people in several states

PASADENA, Calif. – If working for Disney is your dream job, but living a long way from one of the theme parks is your reality, this may be the perfect opportunity.

The Disney Store is hiring people who live in several states to work from home as guest service representatives, also known as “Cast Members.” The jobs are part time and are open to candidates living in Texas, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Nevada and Georgia.

A college degree isn’t necessary, but applicants are expected to help create “magical moments for guests of all ages” and “bring stories to life with scripted and non-scripted guest-engagement statements.”

Disney is looking for people who will thrive in a “high energy, storytelling environment” and can connect with “guests” to help resolve any problems they may have. Proven bilingual English and Spanish skills – both written and spoken – are a bonus qualification.

To see the full job description and apply online, visit the Disney Careers site.