Everything must go: Former Packers RB James Starks plans moving sale in Howard

HOWARD — Former Green Bay Packers running back James Starks is planning a moving sale later this month at his home in Howard.

Grand Chute-based BumblePuppy Estate Sales is handling the sale, WLUK is reporting.

The company says Starks will be selling all household contents, electronics and some signed merchandise. Certificates of authenticity will be available for many of the items. A detailed list of items for sale is expected to be posted at BumblePuppy’s website sometime this week.

Starks himself will not be present at the sale, according to WLUK.

The exact address of Starks’ home will be released later this month after he and his family move out, BumblePuppy said.

The sale is scheduled to run from 10:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. August 25th and 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. August 26th.

A similar sale hosted in May by former Packers running back Eddie Lacy was also scheduled to last two days, but closed after all items sold in four hours.

Starks played for the Packers from 2010-2016. He was released in February.