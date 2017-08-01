“Hopeful there’s bodycam footage:” New call for answers from family of man shot, killed by deputy

MILWAUKEE — There was a new call for answers Tuesday, August 1st from the family of a man shot and killed by a deputy along Milwaukee’s lakefront in June.

“I am hopeful there is bodycam footage in this situation because it would reveal the other side of the story. The other narrative to it that we didn’t get to see,” Nasheka Bryant, with the Freedom Fighters said.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said 19-year-old Terry Williams jumped a curb and drove towards Deputy Michael Truax.

The family said Tuesday they’re looking for updates on the investigation.

Officials with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office said any information would have to come form the investigative agency, which in this case is the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

So far, officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department haven’t responded to FOX6’s request for comment.