Local artists, take note: Bucks offer chance to showcase your talent in new arena

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are seeking submissions from artists with Wisconsin ties to showcase their creative talents at the new downtown arena.

The team has partnered with Sports & The Arts (SATA) to source and acquire art and photography for the new arena scheduled to open in the fall of 2018.

Local artists and muralists of all levels and experience who are interested in being considered for the new arena collection may submit a short bio, sample images of artistic pieces indicating the style of their work and any other relevant information via PDF to bucksart@sportart.net.

PDF submissions should be no larger than 5MB and contain up to eight visual samples of past pieces created by each artist. Upon selection, artists will be notified and commissioned for specific works commencing this winter. All artists will be paid for their work in addition to promotion by both the Milwaukee Bucks and SATA through traditional and social media.

Mediums for submission include paintings (oil, acrylic, watercolor and mixed media), sketches/drawings (pen and ink, charcoal and pastels), mixed media (found objects, digital, assemblage and collage), photography, sculptures, murals, digital art and graphic arts.

Bucks President Peter Feigin said this in a statement:

“We’re excited to showcase art that is intended to reflect our commitment to strengthening the cultural connections between the new arena and our great city and state.”

IMPORTANT: Deadline for submissions is Wednesday, August 30th — and artists will be notified of their acceptance in November.