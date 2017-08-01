Police: 2 arrested in connection with fatal shooting of 6-year-old Justin Evans

MILWAUKEE — Two persons of interest have been arrested in connection with the July 22nd homicide of six-year-old Justin Evans near 23rd and Nash, Milwaukee police say.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Milwaukee and a 32-year-old man was arrested in Chicago.

Evans Jr. was stuck by a stray bullet while visiting his grandmother’s home — as he was about to head up to Green Bay with family for a fishing trip.

FOX6 News spoke with Evans Jr.’s aunt, who was there as bullets flew that Saturday.

“I looked and I literally saw guns and bullets flying everywhere, every which way, so when it happened and noticed my nephew was shot, I was screaming ‘he’s shot. They shooting. Help me. Help me,'” Jasmine Jones said.

Milwaukee police continue to ask witnesses with information about the shooting to call 414-935-7360.

The news of these arrests come on the same day family is saying goodbye to Justin Evans Jr. His funeral is being held in Milwaukee. Evans father, Justin Evans Sr., was released from Jail in Waukesha County to attend his son’s funeral Tuesday. He spoke to FOX6 News upon release — and was emotional as he spoke about his son’s death, and the fact that he found out what happened while in jail.

“I’m happy to be out with my family, but this is so hard for me. So hard. That was my little boy. That was my junior. I don’t even know what to do now. I really don’t. It’s been very hard. Very, very hard. I found out…I was in jail when I found out, and it’s just so mind-blowing. Like, I can’t…I don’t know…My life will never be the same. He was a good kid. He was very intelligent. He was smart. He just got took too soon. I hope they find whoever did this — and I hope they pay. Really. Truly. I’m very grateful (for the support). Very grateful. I appreciate it. I love you Justin,” Evans Sr. said.

