Officials: Suspects sought, broke into Richfield home and got away with SUV

RICHFIELD — The search is on for one or more suspects who burglarized a home in the Village of Richfield early on Tuesday, August 1st.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says the burglary happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call after the victims, a 61-year-old and 58-year-old couple, heard a noise inside their home — and subsequently confronted one of the suspects in an interior doorway of the home.

The homeowner chased the subject out of the home and discovered his red 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a Wisconsin license plate of 411-VBM was also missing.

The caller described one suspect as male, black, approximately 6’ tall, in his early 20s, wearing red shorts and a white t-shirt. Officials say evidence suggests there was more than one suspect involved in the incident.

