Packers rookie DL Montravious Adams out with foot injury

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Packers rookie defensive tackle Montravious Adams will miss time at training camp because of a foot injury.

Coach Mike McCarthy said before practice Tuesday that Adams had surgery this week and will be out “multiple weeks.” Adams was a third-round pick in the NFL draft out of Auburn.

Adams joins fourth-round pick Vince Biegel on the sideline at training camp because of a foot injury. The linebacker who played at Wisconsin is expected to miss the first few weeks of practice following offseason surgery.

Another rookie, second-round pick Kevin King, attended practice Tuesday without pads because of an undisclosed injury. The cornerback out of Washington is expected to play a key role in the secondary this fall.