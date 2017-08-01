Precious! Young boy is makes “flying the friendly skies even friendlier,” one fist bump at a time

One little boy recently brought a ton of smiles to the aisle of a Southwest Airlines flight.

His mom posted to Instagram on Friday July 21st a precious clip of video which shows her son walking through the plane prior to their departure. While dragging a blanket, the boy is doing nothing more than saying “hi” and fist bumping as many people as he can.

My son on the campaign trail, attempting to win the hearts of airline passengers in the hopes of becoming the next Southwest ambassador. He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time! 👊🏼#fistbump #southwest #airport #airplane #raleighbound #southwestair @southwestair A post shared by Alya J (@mamaj1822) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:57am PDT

As his mom put it in the post, “He is making flying the friendly skies even friendlier with one fist bump at a time!”

We’re betting mom’s pretty proud of this little guy.