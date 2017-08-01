Red Cross hosts Gov. Walker, local business leaders to highlight flood relief efforts

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross in Milwaukee on Tuesday, August 1st hosted Governor Scott Walker and local business leaders to highlight the flood relief efforts.

Business leaders joining in the news conference included Jim Ladwig, Director Global Community Affairs from SC Johnson who presented the Red Cross with a $100,000 check for disaster relief. Lisa Nelson from the Walmart Corporation also presented a $50,000 check.

According to a press release, four other Wisconsin companies made gifts of $10,000-plus to help with the recent floods — Associated Bank, Logistics Health, Gold’n Plump and We Energies. With these donations, almost half the flooding expenses will be covered. With almost 900 disasters around the state each year, the fundraising needs are great so people can always count on the Red Cross during disasters.

Disaster teams have provided the following services during the flooding:

Opened and operated 10 shelters

Supported four Multi-agency Resource Centers

Distributed 9,360 relief items

Served more than 4,000 meals and snacks

Provided more than 250 health and mental health contacts.

In addition, the Disaster Distress Hotline at 1-800-985-5990 is open 24 hours a day for anyone who has been affected by the flood and may need additional emotional support.

Governor Walker shared that when he travels the state to disaster areas, he is always comforted knowing Red Cross responders are there.

You can help people affected by disasters like the recent floods and countless other crises by making a gift to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. Your gift enables the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small. Checks can be sent to the Milwaukee office at 2600 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53233. Visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

To be better prepared for any emergency, the Red Cross recommends downloading the RED CROSS EMERGENCY APP which combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep the user safe. You can find the apps in smartphone app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.