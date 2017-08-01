× Security guard accused of stealing $100K from his company’s armored truck on 1st day of work

FAIRFIELD, New Jersey — A New Jersey security guard’s first day on the job was also his last after he allegedly stole $100,000 out of his own company’s armored truck.

The Fairfield Police Department said Larry Brooks was caught on security camera stealing $100,000 in cash from a truck belonging to Garda, an armored car company for which he’d just started working.

Garda security officers recovered $85,900 of the money from a car the next day. It’s not known what happened to the rest of the money.

Police charged Brooks with second degree theft. The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office told CNN, as of Tuesday afternoon, August 1st, it did not appear Brooks had retained representation.

CNN has reached out to Garda for comment but hasn’t heard back.