× Smash and grab: Wauwatosa police investigate burglary at Sprint store

WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning, August 1st at the Sprint store located near 124th and Capitol.

Police responded to a window smash burglary around 1:45 a.m.

Authorities say the suspects stole some items — but did not say what.

They’re working with the West Milwaukee Police Department — which had a similar incident at their Sprint store overnight.

Police believe the two incidents may be connected.