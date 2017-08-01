Smash and grab: Wauwatosa police investigate burglary at Sprint store
WAUWATOSA — Wauwatosa police are investigating a burglary that happened early Tuesday morning, August 1st at the Sprint store located near 124th and Capitol.
Police responded to a window smash burglary around 1:45 a.m.
Authorities say the suspects stole some items — but did not say what.
They’re working with the West Milwaukee Police Department — which had a similar incident at their Sprint store overnight.
Police believe the two incidents may be connected.