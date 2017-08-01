MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Foamation -- the official makes of the original cheesehead hat!

In 1987 an idea was born on the south side of Milwaukee. Wisconsinites, like Foamation's "Father of Fromage" Ralph Bruno, tend to have a healthy sense of humor about themselves. Whether an insulting barb comes from a neighbor or is laid out on one's self, it is digested and churned out in the best possible fashion.

The birth of the world famous Cheesehead® hat was not initially about fashion, but a self-deprecating response to those we kindly call the "flat-landers". Riding high from their only Super Bowl victory, fans of Chicago sports began ridiculing citizens of the Dairy State by calling them "cheeseheads". They probably didn't predict the amount of pride of Wisconsites and Cheesy success that would follow.