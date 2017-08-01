“You feel so violated:” Van stolen from organization helping victims of human trafficking

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee organization helping victims of human trafficking is ripped off — a van donated to the group last fall was stolen from the director’s home.

“You never think it’s going to happen to you,” said Nancy Banks. “And you feel so violated.”

Banks has no choice but to keep working — even though her organization was dealt a major set-back.

“We still have the keys! Me and my husband both have both keys,” Banks said.

But Banks’ company van is gone — stolen around midnight Tuesday morning near 40th and Brown in Milwaukee.

“Had to come to work this morning. The day still has to move forward; still need to get those purses to Meta House at 12 noon,” Banks said.

Banks runs Fresh Start Learning which, among other services, provides survivors of human trafficking and domestic violence with basic supplies delivered in donated purses.

“And those purses have toiletries in them with a handwritten letter of love and concern from someone who doesn’t know them wishing them well,” Banks said.

Last November, Banks was gifted the Dodge van from Zarate’s Auto Sales in Caledonia. The van’s purpose is to provide transportation for clients and deliver all the donations the organization puts together.

“Anything we need that van to be used for, to further them, to get the help they need, we used it for,” Banks said.

“Don’t try and be a super hero. Call the local authorities. But whatever you do, do something, we need our van back.” With care packages ready and bound for Milwaukee women’s shelters, Banks said her personal car will have to get the job done. She is hoping someone can help get her van back.

