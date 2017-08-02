× 2 men shot, wounded in incident at gentlemen’s club in Town of Lebanon

TOWN OF LEBANON — Two men from Madison were shot and wounded in an incident that happened at the TNT Gentlemen’s Club in the Township of Lebanon early Wednesday, August 2nd.

Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to TNT around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday. They learned a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old man were victims of the shooting. Their injuries are not life-threatening and both were taken to UW Hospital for treatment.

Officials say they do not have any suspects in custody. However, they believe the area is safe for the community and we will be increasing our patrols in the area.

If anyone witnessed or has information regarding the incident, you’re urged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 920-386-3726.