× Assembly committee considers bill that would allow high schools to offer gun safety courses

MADISON — A legislative committee is set to take public comments on a bill that would allow high schools to offer gun safety courses.

Under the Republican bill, the state superintendent would have to work with the Department of Natural Resources, police or an organization that specializes in firearm safety to develop the curriculum for the course. Schools wouldn’t be required to offer the class and live ammunition wouldn’t be allowed.

The Assembly Committee on Education is set to hold a public hearing on the bill Thursday morning in the state Capitol.

The Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, the Madison school district and the League of Women Voters all have registered in opposition. The Safari Club and Wisconsin FORCE, a group of gun and firing range owners, have registered in support.