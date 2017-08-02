FBI needs your help to locate bank robbery fugitive Devontae Amos

MILWAUKEE — The FBI Milwaukee Division is seeking the public’s help in locating bank robbery fugitive 24-year-old Devontae Amos of Milwaukee.

On Wednesday August 2nd, the FBI Milwaukee Area Violent Crimes Task Force executed a federal search warrant at a residence near 97th and Lisbon. During the execution of the federal search warrant, Amos fled the scene.

Amos is wanted for the armed robberies of Wells Fargo Bank located at 6130 W. National Avenue in West Allis, Wisconsin on May 9th, the Pyramax Bank located at 8001 W. National Avenue in West Allis, on May 31st and Oostburg State Bank, located at 905 Center Avenue in Oostburg, Wisconsin on July 26th.

Amos is described as a male, black, 5’9″ tall, 170 pounds.

There is a reward be offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of this wanted subject.