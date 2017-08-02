GE employees spruce up schools for Community Service Day

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Ralph Waldo Emerson School for the GE Community Service Day. It's the largest single-day volunteer effort for GE worldwide -- and it happens right here in Milwaukee. More than 2,000 GE employees are volunteering to spruce up 21 schools in our area to get them ready to students and create a positive environment for learning.