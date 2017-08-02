Gov. Walker announces trade mission to South Korea, Japan

MADISON — Gov. Scott Walker announced on Wednesday, August 2nd that he is leading a trade mission to South Korea and Japan next month. He’ll be attempting to encourage foreign companies to invest in Wisconsin and to help state companies strengthen exporting efforts.

The governor announced the trade mission in a joint press conference at the Capitol with Ahn Ho-young, South Korea’s ambassador to the United States, who is visiting Wisconsin this week.

In a news release, Gov. Walker indicated he will lead a delegation to South Korea including leaders from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and executives from eight Wisconsin companies.

Additional details on the governor’s trade mission will be made available closer to the date of the mission.