× Group drops fight over letting city use Lake Michigan water

WAUKESHA — A group representing mayors and cities in the Great Lakes region has dropped its fight against letting Waukesha, Wisconsin, draw water from Lake Michigan.

The Great Lakes and St. Lawrence Cities Initiative says it has reached a settlement with a council representing the region’s eight states. The council last year granted Waukesha permission to tap the lake, which ordinarily would be prohibited because the city is outside the watershed boundary.

Waukesha needs a new water source because its groundwater is contaminated with radium.

The cities group unsuccessfully appealed the council’s decision and had considered a lawsuit.

Under their deal, the cities group and the state council will review the process for considering similar requests in the future, with an eye toward involving more stakeholder groups and having more public hearings.