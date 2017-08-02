“Hiring is due to customer demand:” Amazon looks to fill 1,500 positions in Kenosha

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Amazon opened their doors to thousands of potential workers in their largest hiring event ever on Wednesday, August 2nd. Fifty thousand jobs are up for grabs -- 1,500 of which are in Kenosha.

"I am a people person, a good worker, a hard worker," said Lachele Mims, applying for a job.

Lachele Mims doesn't mind waiting in line because she could leave here employed.

Amazon hosted a giant job fair on Wednesday -- and they are hiring on the spot.

"I have been going through temps, temps, temps you know, but I am just trying to find something permanent," said Mims.

Amazon wants to fill 50,000 openings -- 1,500 at the Kenosha Fulfillment Center, most of which are full-time.

"We are looking for enthusiastic, hard-working associates who are dedicated to providing great customer service," said Alyssa Tran, Amazon spokesperson.

A potential employee would come in, fill out all the paperwork, even meet with Amazon recruiters, head inside for a tour of the fulfillment center and potentially receive a contingent offer on the spot.

"We are excited to be able to add more jobs into the local economy," said Tran.

Associates can expect to work in the warehouse -- picking, packing, and shipping customer orders.

"It is beyond invigorating to come in and be part of smiley face boxes that go all over the world. I work for Amazon, no one doesn't know who Amazon is," said Tami Pochel, Amazon Inbound Receive Department.

Those in line want job security and a chance to grow at the e-commerce giant.

"Hopefully, you know, you get a blessing," said Mims.

According to the posting on the Amazon website, a full-time job in Kenosha has a starting rate of $12.25 an hour. Amazon is holding more hiring events in the coming weeks. The next one is Friday, August 4th.