"Cold, brutal assassination:" Madison police chief says 7-Eleven homicide was a targeted shooting

MADISON — Madison’s police chief says a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store is a “cold, brutal assassination.”

Chief Mike Koval says the shooting early Wednesday was a targeted shooting that killed a 33-year-old man and injured a 29-year-old man.

Police say two suspects wearing masks walked up to the victims, pointed their guns at point blank range and began shooting. At least 10 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Koval says the suspects came to the store to shoot the victims, not to rob the 7-Eleven. It’s the city’s third homicide in the past week.

