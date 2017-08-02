× Mayor Barrett: Streetcar construction on track to be complete by end of 2018

MILWAUKEE — Mayor Tom Barrett walked with Milwaukee Streetcar construction workers on Wednesday, August 2nd as part of his Walk 100 Miles in 100 Days Challenge — and talked briefly about the project’s progress.

The walk was in conjunction with Downtown Milwaukee BID #21’s “Downtown Employee Appreciation Week.”

The walk followed parts of the Milwaukee Streetcar route by beginning at Burns Commons, heading west on East Ogden Avenue to North Jackson Street, and south on Jackson to end at 600 EAST Café.

Mayor Barrett spoke with reporters and indicated the streetcar project is expected to be complete by the end of next year. He said he understands the work being done on the streetcar has been frustrating for drivers who are forced to take alternate routes through downtown Milwaukee. But he also indicated workers who are building the line have been receiving some positive feedback from passersby as well.