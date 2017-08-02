× Medical Examiner issues warning about 10 suspected overdose deaths in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Kenosha County Division of Health are issuing a warning about opioid and opiate use after a string of 10 suspected overdose deaths in Kenosha County over the past month.

All of these deaths are awaiting confirmatory toxicology results, with final results expected in three to four months. All of these pending cases involve the suspected use of opioids/opiates. Opioid drugs include Percocet, Vicodin, oxycodone and fentanyl, while opiates include heroin, morphine and codeine.

In 2016, Kenosha County had 54 confirmed deaths due to toxicity. Six of those deaths were due to fentanyl or a fentanyl analog.

To date in 2017 in Kenosha County, there have been 25 confirmed deaths due to toxicity. Eight of these deaths are due to fentanyl or a fentanyl analog.

TREATMENT/RESOURCES

Contact the Mental Health and Substance Abuse Resource Center at 262-657-7188. They can help you find treatment and services that are right for you such as counseling, medication assisted treatment, or a 12-step program.

Narcotics Anonymous at 262-653-9800

Heroin Anonymous/Southport Recovery Club at 262-552-6879

Comprehensive Alcohol and Drug Treatment Program at 262-654-1004

Recovery Coaches at 262-652-9830 or 262-658-8166