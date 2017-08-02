× Motorcyclist’s arm amputated after crash in Greenfield; passenger suffers broken bones

GREENFIELD — A motorcyclist had to have his arm amputated following a crash involving a car in Greenfield on Friday, July 28th. His passenger suffered broke bones.

It happened near Layton Avenue and 68th Street around 8:30 p.m.

When an officer arrived on scene, he found a 31-year-old Milwaukee man on the ground — he had been ejected from the motorcycle he was driving.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle had suffered very serious injuries to his right arm, which was nearly severed, and he was bleeding heavily.

The officer quickly put a tourniquet around the driver’s arm to stop the bleeding. However, the injuries to the driver were so severe that his arm had to be amputated at the hospital.

There was also a passenger on the motorcycle, a 36-year-old Greenfield woman. She suffered broken bones but is in stable condition at this time.

The driver of the car was not injured in the accident.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but speed of the motorcycle is believed to be a factor.