NASA posts six-figure “Planetary Protection Officer” job

Think you’ve got what it takes to defend the earth? Then NASA has the job for you!

The space agency just posted an opening for a “Planetary Protection Officer” and it comes along with a six-figure salary.

You may be thinking of something out of the movies “Independence Day” or “Men in Black” …but the gig is mostly to make sure space missions don’t contaminate other planets and moons.

The position was created as part of the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

Like any job, ideal candidates should have good social skills and be unforgettable.