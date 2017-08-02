× Police: 2 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Tuesday night, August 1st and early Wednesday morning, August 2nd.

The first shooting happened at approximately 7:40 p.m . near 76th and Hampton.

Police say the victim, an 18-year-old man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and is being treated at a local hospital. The investigation is ongoing and Milwaukee police are seeking suspects.

The second shooting occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the area of 24th and Medford.

Police say a 37-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

Circumstances of this shooting are currently being investigated by Milwaukee police.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.