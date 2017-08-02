MILWAUKEE -- From the pool to spending hours in the sun -- summer can be a hair nightmare for parents and kids. Scott Yance from Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee with tips to help put our summer hair woes to rest.
Put summer hair woes to rest: Our stylist will solve some sticky hair situations
-
Beyond the basic ponytail: Summer hair styles that will help you beat the heat
-
Summer frizz, saggy ponytails: Tips on fixing some of summer’s biggest hair problems
-
Could your ponytail use a pick-me-up? The best styles to try for your hair texture
-
As the game of soccer is forever growing, so are the opportunities at Milwaukee Wave
-
History of the Big Gig: “It’s hard to imagine Milwaukee without Summerfest”
-
-
Can you help? Milwaukee police ask for help in locating 16-year-old Claudia Scott
-
Stay cool and fashionable: Check out Von Maur’s top Summer essentials
-
“I think it’s effective:” Mayor Barrett says ‘homicides are down’ on annual Ceasefire Sabbath
-
From superheroes in space to a sword in a stone: Our movie man shares is reviews
-
“Shear” genius: Students respond to principal’s challenge, get reward for being a “cut above”
-
-
Learn about one of the most popular summer camps Discovery World offers
-
Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Admirals executives team up with Mayor Barrett to encourage young people to get that 1st job
-
Parents demand answers from MPS following alleged incidents at schools