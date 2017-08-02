× Silver Alert: Milwaukee police need your help in search for missing 65-year-old man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a missing 65-year-old Milwaukee man.

Police say Willie Hampton was last seen in the area of 64th and Florist on August 1st at approximately 1 p.m. Hampton has dementia and may not be aware of his surroundings.

He is described as being 6’03” tall, 200 pounds, medium complexion, with a beard. He was last seen wearing a black and gray short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black fedora hat. Hampton was last seen traveling on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.