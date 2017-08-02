Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering visitors great traditional fair entertainment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZAUKEE COUNTY -- While the Wisconsin State Fair kicks off August 3rd -- Ozaukee County is getting an early start on its celebration. That fair dates back to 1859. Carl spent the morning getting a preview.

About Ozaukee County Fair (website)

Since 1859, the Ozaukee County Fair has been offering residents and visitors great traditional fair entertainment such as five stages of live music, truck & tractor pulls, a full midway, fireworks, demolition derbies, horse shows, contests, 4H and livestock exhibitions & judging, kids entertainment and more!

