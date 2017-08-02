× “Why would somebody do that?” Van stolen from nonprofit is recovered but damaged

MILWAUKEE — It’s been a frustrating 24 hours for Nancy Yarbrough-Banks.

“It looks horrible on the inside. Some major cleaning needs to happen,” Yarbrough-Banks said.

A donated van used by her organization, “Fresh Start Learning Inc.,” was stolen around midnight Tuesday morning. The nonprofit helps victims of human sex trafficking. Yarbrough-Banks said the van is a vital resource.

The vehicle was recovered near 35th and Capitol in Milwaukee. It’s unclear when police found it — and had it towed to a City of Milwaukee tow lot.

“I’m emotional seeing it, but also discouraged because of why would somebody do that,” Yarbrough-Banks said.

Inside the van were purses filled with hygiene products given to women in need across the city as part of the “Purpose-filled Purse Program.” All bags have been swiped and the interior is a mess.

“No purses are in there, that’s for certain. Some of his tools are definitely gone,” Yarbrough-Banks said.

Yarbrough-Banks said nonprofits face challenges every day. But she never imagined this situation would be one of them.

But after a frustrating 24 hours, a FOX6 News camera captured the moment on Wednesday that a blessing came from out of nowhere. Zarate’s Auto Sales, the place the donated the van in the first place, announced it would help cover the damage costs.

Zarate’s wants to take the van to get inspected and make sure it is safe to drive.

You can donate to Fresh Start Learning by CLICKING HERE.