18-year-old man wanted in brutal beating also sought by Milwaukee, Wauwatosa police

Posted 4:47 pm, August 3, 2017

Corleon Thomas — Wanted in connection with brutal beating during attempted robbery/carjacking in Greenfield

GREENFIELD — Greenfield police are still searching for a man suspect in an assault and attempted carjacking. Now, we have also learned he is wanted in other areas.

Authorities in Milwaukee and Wauwatosa say they are also looking for 18-year-old Corleon Thomas.

Thomas is wanted in Greenfield after a woman was beaten last month in the parking lot of Pacific Produce near 27th and Grange.

Anyone who sees Thomas or knows where he may be should call police immediately at 414-761-5300. You can anonymously report tips to WeTip at 1-800-78-CRIME and earn a cash reward.

