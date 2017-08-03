× Bradford Harrington sentenced to 3 years in prison for sex crimes

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee man charged with dozens of sex crimes will spend three years in prison. He was sentenced on Thursday, August 3rd in a Milwaukee County courtroom.

Bradford Harrington had been facing 54 criminal charges, but reached a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to just three of them. They include:

Capturing an image of nudity (filed in June 2016)

Soliciting of prostitutes (filed in March 2016)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (filed in March 2016)

Prior to January 2016, Harrington had no criminal record.

Prosecutors say in January, a laptop was seized from Harrington’s Bay View home, and analyzed. A criminal complaint indicates eight images of child pornography were found on the computer, along with five internet “memes” related to sexual assault, child pornography and the sexual assault of children, 14 file names consistent with child pornography titles known to law enforcement and 275 text stories pertaining to incest and sexual assault of children.

The complaint indicates during the analysis of Harrington’s computer, it was noted that the username “JackFLACK” had posted online to a user group regarding street prostitution — providing telephone numbers of street prostitutes, providing a system to validate or vouch for others soliciting prostitutes, discussing ways to promote prostitution and locations to frequent prostitutes.