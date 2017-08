× Brew City Brand opens new location at Milwaukee Airport

MILWAUKEE — Brew City Brand had their grand opening ceremony for their new kiosk location at the General Mitchell Airport in Milwaukee, Thursday August 3rd.

The company offers Milwaukee-branded apparel and other Milwaukee-theme merchandise for passengers traveling through Milwaukee’s airport.

The event featured a ribbon-cutting with County officials, giveaways to travelers, and an opportunity to get photos of the new kiosk.