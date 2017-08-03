Bucks’ new practice facility is now open; “This is going to change the way we do things”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The first piece of the Milwaukee Bucks' plan to redevelop downtown Milwaukee is now open. The team's new training facility, the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center opened on Thursday, August 3rd.

It's still a year away from moving into the new Bucks arena, the team now has a new practice facility to use.

The Sports Science Center impresses with more space and a lot of high-tech features. It includes two full-sized basketball courts, a strength training room, three hydrotherapy pools, a player lounge, and even a Gee's Clippers barbershop.

The team thinks this facility will only help in keeping and attracting players to Milwaukee.

"We are very excited and honored to call the Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center our new home. This is amazing. This is going to change the way we do things. This facility gives us an opportunity to improve our recruitment efforts and our retention efforts across the board, while it also enhances the development of our players, our staff and the opportunity for creativity that goes along with a space like this," said Jon Horst, Bucks General Manager.

Froedtert & Medical College of Wisconsin physicians will be the official health care providers for the players and work alongside the training staff.