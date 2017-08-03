Despite the rain, first day of State Fair was off to a great start

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- It seemed like the clouds would linger over State Fair park all day Thursday August 3rd. Raindrops outnumbering cream puffs. And water-rides were free of charge.

"It was pouring. It was terrible," Kaylee Reza from Kewaskum said.

From inside the dairy pavilion, Reza helped bring a few smiles during the downpour.

"I give people a little extra," Reza said.

She's a volunteer with the Washington County FFA, scooping up the best deal you'll find at the fair: $3 ice cream sundaes.

"It's just a good experience volunteering and talking to people, communicating and helping out," Reza said.

If you liked what you saw, you should come see why the call us the dairy state.

"A cow has to have a baby before she can make milk. They just don't start making milk. That's something that always throws people off," Cassidy Dabbs from Kenosha said.

Dabbs is representing just one of four farms from Racine and Kenosha counties. Showing not only a beautiful animal, but also years of hard work.

"Rain or shine, you have to take care of them. Even if it's six-feet of snow outside, you still have to milk cows," Dabbs said.

Across the barn, Colin Uecker from Watertown is shaking off some nerves after placing eighth in showmanship Thursday. He's got a big competition coming up on Saturday August 5th with his cow "Dreamy". He hopes to show visitors why this is such a great hobby. And why it's important to connect and respect these animals.

"We want to take care of them so they grow up and live a healthy life just as we do," Uecker said.