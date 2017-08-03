Investigation underway after break-in at Manheim Auto Auction in Racine Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- An investigation is underway after a break-in happened early Thursday morning, August 3rd at Manheim Auto Auction in Racine County.

At this time, it is unclear if any vehicles were taken.

This is the third time this year that officials have been called out to Manheim Auto Auction to investigate a break-in.

Back in March, four cars were stolen from the Manheim Auto Auction. The thieves went to great lengths to get the vehicles -- even though two crashed shortly after.

On Sunday morning, May 14th, another break-in happened at the Manheim Auto Auction. In this incident, investigators say thieves in at least three vehicles took down a fence -- stealing an unknown number of vehicles from the lot.

