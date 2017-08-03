It’s a challenge: Ever tried to see everything at the Wisconsin State Fair in just 1 day?

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is so big, it’s a challenge to see all of it in one day. But FOX6’s Jonathon Gregg sure gave it his best effort.

Even if we sped up the video Jonathon shot on Thursday, August 3rd, the opening day of the fair, we still couldn’t show you everything available at the fair. It might even be silly to try.

From the mini donuts to a climb to the top of the Giant Slide or even hanging out with the cows in the House of Moo — it’s all available to fair goers. And don’t forget the pic races, food galore and more.

So if you can’t catch it all in one day, we advise you to visit the Wisconsin State Fair at least one other day during its 11-day run. It’ll create memories that can last until next August.