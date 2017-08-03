“Let’s go eat:” Despite soggy start, organizers say State Fair has potential to be best year yet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The Wisconsin State Fair kicked off on Thursday, August 3rd -- and despite the soggy start, organizers say this has the potential to be their best year yet.

During a soggy opening ceremony, officials, politicians, and fair enthusiasts can be seen braving the weather to help kick things off.

"Our fair goers are not fair weather fair goers I love to say, so they are here rain or shine," said Kristi Chuckel, Wisconsin State Fair Communications Director.

Organizers say they spend 11 months of the year preparing for these 11 days. Governor Scott Walker, as well as U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue were in attendance to help kick things off.

A new attraction at the Wisconsin State Fair is the Wonder Wheel. If you want to ride it all you'll have to do show up, and well, you can't miss it.

The WonderWheel is located on the west side of State Fair Park, where the West Side Marketplace previously stood. The ride features 36 fully enclosed, brightly colored gondolas, each with a capacity of six people.

"We love to see our fair goers come out here. Come in at eight in the morning and not leave until 11 o'clock at night," said Chuckel.

The 2017 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 13th.