Milwaukee police: Man shot, wounded near 32nd and Lloyd

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the circumstances behind a shooting that wounded a man near 32nd and Lloyd on Thursday, August 3rd.

Officials say they responded to the neighborhood around 12:30 p.m. and located an adult male who had been shot. The victim told family members at that location he had been shot near 27th and Capitol a short time earlier.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

