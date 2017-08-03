× Search on for 2 drivers involved in hit-and-run crash that injured MPD officer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are searching for the drivers of two vehicles who were part of a hit-and-run crash that injured a MPD officer.

Two motorcycle officers from MPD’s Neighborhood Task Force were deployed as part of DDACTS (Data-Driven Approaches to Crime and Traffic Safety) near N. 27th Street and W. Clybourn Street around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, August 3rd. A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed over the viaduct and approached W. St. Paul Avenue.

Occupants of that vehicle were seen acting suspiciously as they spoke with occupants of a second vehicle.

Officers attempted to stop the first vehicle when the second vehicle hit one of the motorcycle officers. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The injured officer was thrown from his motorcycle and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The injured officer is a 54-year-old male with more than 15 years of service.

Monitor FOX6 News and FOX6Now.com for updates on this developing story.