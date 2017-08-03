Police: 2 shot, including 15-year-old boy, in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened late Wednesday night, August 2nd.

The first shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. near 77th Street and Grantosa Drive.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was walking in the area when he heard shots fired and realized he was shot.  He suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was treated at a local hospital.

MPD is currently investigating.

The second shooting happened around 11:55 p.m. near Fond du Lac and Capitol.

Police say the victim, a 18-year-old woman, was riding in the back seat of a vehicle when another vehicle fired shots.  She sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is being treated at a local hospital.

MPD is investigating this and looking for suspects and the motive.

