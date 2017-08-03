Should you get the shingles vaccine early?

Nearly one in three Americans will experience a painful and debilitating outbreak of shingles —

a rash caused by the same virus that is responsible for chickenpox.

Consumer Reports says there is a vaccine — So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have recommended use of the vaccine in people over the age of 60. But, under certain circumstances it is perfectly permissible to use the vaccine in people as young as 50. Keep in mind the protection of the one-time vaccine lasts only about 5 years.

Check your insurance plan to see if the cost of the shingles vaccine will be covered. In many instances, including under Medicare, it may not be or only partially. Getting the shot at a pharmacy might be somewhat less expensive, though you’ll still need a prescription.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.